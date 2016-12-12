Top Comedians Ready For 1023 Laughs & Music

Come Boxing Day, Monday, December 26, the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) will explode, as the night of comedy returns with tonnes of side-splitting jokes from Africa's finest comedians.

The show which is expected to draw audience from across the region will feature some seasoned comedians such as Gordons, Klint De Drunk, Foster, DKB, Kenny Black, Foster Romanus and a host of others.

Some of the well-known artistes who will perform at the event include E.L, Joe Mettle, Kelvin (winner of MTN Hitmaker) and a host celebrated music icons.

The organisers of the event have promised nothing short of endless laughter. Patrons will have a good laugh, as the comedians have promised to leave the night with their names on memories of the audience.

With the return of the much-anticipated Night of 1023 Laughs & Music series, Ghanaians can once again look forward to a hilarious night, listening to some of the best comedians from Nigeria and enjoying some good soul-inspiring music.

The Night of 1023 Laughs & Music is one night to experience rather than being told about. Tickets are out and currently selling at X-Men, Charterhouse and MTN service centres at the Accra and Osu Mall.

By George Clifford Owusu