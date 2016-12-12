New Talent on Freeme TV’s A3 Sessions Paul Rayven

Our Feature on Today’s episode of A3 Sessions is the handsome and talented Paul Rayven. You’d recognize him as the hands behind the guitar on Igodan’s A3 Session and it turns out that’s not all there is to him as he offers mindblowing rendition of Labyrinth’s Jealous, immediately followed by Jessie J’s classic “Flashlight” and finally his own composition, “Do Better”.

Video link - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NFjqVg9S5Q4