The Menace Of Divergent Doctrines In The Christendom
General News | 12 December 2016 13:00 CET

New Talent on Freeme TV’s A3 Sessions Paul Rayven

By Ugo Okezie

Our Feature on Today’s episode of A3 Sessions is the handsome and talented Paul Rayven. You’d recognize him as the hands behind the guitar on Igodan’s A3 Session and it turns out that’s not all there is to him as he offers mindblowing rendition of Labyrinth’s Jealous, immediately followed by Jessie J’s classic “Flashlight” and finally his own composition, “Do Better”.

Video link - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NFjqVg9S5Q4

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

General News

Don't you forget that, the world is one big stage full of uncertainties
By: FRANCIS TAWIAH(Duis
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img