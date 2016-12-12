Mr Beautiful’s Wife Attacked – Socrate Sarfo

Filmmaker, Socrate Sarfo in an interview with Sammy Flex on Pluzz FM this morning has said that wife of Kumawood actor Mr Beautiful has been allegedly attacked by some NPP supporters.

The comic actor, who is an ardent supporter of NDC, played a major role in campaigning for the incumbent president.

He explained, “Mr Beautiful called me 4am today to inform me about the attack on his wife, which she has already reported to the police”.

The “Hot Fork” famed producer condemned the several attacks by NPP supporters on NDC supporters and celebrities.

Musician Mzbel known for her hit single “I am sixteen years” yesterday also made headlines with a viral audio which she could be heard crying.

She bemoaned an alleged attack on her by some NPP supporters who, she claimed, stormed her house, asked her to record a video and apologize to President-elect, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for uttering some distasteful remarks about him during the campaign period.

Similar attacks on NDC members by their NPP counterparts across the country have been reported and circulated on social media with some vandalizing several properties.

The NPP has released a statement condemning the attacks by it supporters.