I’m Still In Shock — Kwame Dzokoto

Popular actor and TV personality, Kwame Dzokoto is beside himself with shock after losing the Tarkwa-Nsuaem parliamentary seat to the New Patriotic Party’s George Mireku Duker at the just ended elections.

Speaking to Showbiz yesterday, Kwame Dzokoto said he was shocked at the loss considering how he was received by the constituents during his campaign.

“Actually, it was a shocker because I was very well received during my rounds and I didn’t attack anybody’s personality during my campaign.

“I had a very clean campaign while my opponent on the NPP ticket resorted to personal attacks telling people I am a concert man and all sorts of things, he said.

“I wanted to go to Parliament because I see the lack of development in the area so I was hoping to use my personality and popularity to help develop the area,” he added.

According to Kwame Dzokoto, he was very confident of winning because he had already started working on developmental projects in the constituency.

“The roads in the central business area in Tarkwa were in a very bad state so I fixed them as soon as I won the primaries. A lot of work is also being done in the Tarkwa Township,” he said.

“Also, I believed I could use my status as a parliamentarian to advance the cause of the arts and creative industry. For example, if a radio presenter isn’t being paid well, I could talk on their behalf and I could help push some of the laws in showbiz.

Commenting on a photo of him sitting on the floor and crying that has gone viral, Kwame said he is not bothered at all. “I took that picture when I was acting with Adwoa Smart in Efiewura. I wanted to sit down so I would be of the same height with her so its okay if people want to circulate that picture.

“I am proud to be an actor. I just love acting. People wonder why I am still relevant. It is because I love what I do, acting has really taken me places,” he said.

When asked if he will give the parliamentary bid another shot come 2020, Kwame said he is still considering it. “I think I should give it a go again. But my immediate plans is to further my education.I am looking at doing a few courses,” he stated.

He went on to tell Showbiz that his fans should still watch out for him in Efiewura but not on Edziban. “Edziban is very tedious; we spend endless hours shooting just one edition so I have decided to back out of it.

“ Finally, I want my fans to know that I appreciate them a lot and I enjoy them so they should look out for me because I will be back on the screens soon”, he added.