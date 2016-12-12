Video/Audio: Mzbel in tears as NPP supporters allegedly storm her residence

Controversial artiste and NDC supporter Mzbel has claimed rival NPP supporters besieged her home following their victory in the 2016 general elections.

Belinda Nana Ekua Amoah whose goes by the stage name Mzbel says NPP supporters made violent antics and threatened to beat her up for supporting the NDC.

Her reports of the threats were contained in a video posted online over the week-end.

Mzbel openly declared her support for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and its presidential candidate, John Mahama. She has said in an interview that the 72-year old NPP presidential candidate Nana Akufo-Addo is not a presidential material and Ghanaians should not vote for him.

Watch that interview below:



In the latest audio, the singer, in tears, is heard telling someone that she is virtually caged in her own home because an irate NPP faithful want her to record a video for, what they termed were unsavoury, comments against the President-Elect.

Listen to Mzbel:



Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com