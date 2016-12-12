Khloe Kardashian’s divorce from NBA player Lamar Odom is finalised

Khloe Kardashian’s divorce from former NBA player Lamar Odom has been finalised, more than three years after the reality TV star first started the process.

The 32-year-old filed for divorce in December 2013 after the pair had been married for four years.

But she called it off after Lamar Odom was found unconscious at a brothelin Nevada last year.

Khloe said his medical condition was one reason to stop the process.

She re-filed for divorce in May saying there were irreconcilable differences in the marriage.

Khloe Kardashian confirms divorce

Image caption Lamar Odom appeared with Khloe Kardashian and the rest of her family at Kanye West’s Yeezy Season 3 launch in February

The couple started a company called Khlomar after they started dating in 2009, which will now be dissolved.

Their judgment says that neither Khloe Kardashian nor Lamar Odom will receive spousal support from the other.

Ex-basketball star Lamar Odom last played for the Los Angeles Clippers during the 2012-13 season.

He signed a contract with the New York Knicks in 2014, but was cut by the team before appearing in a game.

Khloe Kardashian first filed for divorce days after Lamar Odom pleaded no contest to a drink-drive charge.

The 6ft 10in (2.08m) forward had his best years with the Los Angeles Lakers between 2004 and 2011.

The team won NBA championships in 2010 and 2011 and Lamar Odom won the NBA’s sixth man award during that second championship run.

In addition to appearing on several reality series about her family, Khloe Kardashian helps operate clothing stores and other businesses with her sisters, Kim and Kourtney Kardashian.

