Kojo Antwi Is Not Dead

The Management of Freedom Family Entertainment has called on Ghanaians and music lovers to disregard a so-called Breaking news circulating on media that Kojo Antwi has died in Germany.

According to Mr.Ransford Antwi, who represents the Ghanaian music Maestro, the news about the death of Kojo Antwi is rubbish and must be treated with the contempt it deserves.

''Kojo is fine and he's in Ghana .He hasn't travelled to Germany as the story sought to portray. It's disgusting how anyone would want his fellow human being dead for no reason. Knowing that what you're putting out there is untrue and going ahead to do it is crazy, to say the least" he said.

Mr.Antwi further warned those behind such fake stories to desist from it. He also thanked all those who have called to verify the authenticity of the story and reassured Ghanaians that the Maestro is doing fantastically well.