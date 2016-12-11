New Music: Magnify (Praise Medley) By Jonathan Kome | Produced Bywole Oni
Jonathan Kome (a.k.a The Arrow of the Lord) is back with another song. This time he puts out a very enjoyable high praise medley titled Magnify (Praise Medley) produced by music aficionado, Wole Oni.
Download. Praise. Share.
DOWNLOAD
Direct download link: http://bit.ly/MagnifyPraiseMedleyByJonathanKome
LYRICS
MAGNIFY (Praise Medley) by Jonathan Kome
Intro:
Magnify the Lord with me, With one Voice, with one Heart.
Let's give Him the Praise He alone deserves
I will Magnify the Lord
Cos He's the lover of my soul
Will you Magnify the Lord
Cos He's the giver of life
Chorus:
I will Magnify the Lord
Cos He's the lover of my soul
Will you Magnify the Lord
He's the giver of life
Verse:
A Father with a big heart you are
How amazing is your love
Your love is deeper than the ocean
Farther than sky
What an awesome life we have in you
Lion and the lamb
With a Hearts of gratitude
Our Hearts and lips will sing
Chorus:
I will Magnify the Lord
Cos He's the lover of my soul
Will you Magnify the Lord
He's the giver of life
Chant:
Eyeh eyeh eyeh uwo oowu e ya e
Eyeh eyeh eyeh uwo oowu e ya e(2×)
Bridge:
Indeed there's no end to your love
Cos in your love i find myself
There's nowhere else I'll rather be but in you
All i want and desire is that you alone be magnified
Let your Light alone in me be seen in be
Seen
Chorus:
I will Magnify the Lord
Cos He's the lover of my soul
Will you Magnify the Lord
He's the giver of life
Chant:
Iyeh iyeh iyeh uh o o o uh eh ya eh
Iyeh iyeh iyeh uh o o o uh eh ya eh(2×)
EKELE
Ekele di nor nu mo
Chimo emela
Ekele di nor nu no
Sovereign Father e di ebube
Verse:
Great I am is who You are
An Awesome God is who you are
Mighty Mighty is the God we serve
Cos you're a GOD whose word
Never falls to the void in our lives(2×)
Chorus:
Ekele di nor nu mo
Chimo emela
Ekele di nor nu no
Sovereign Father e di ebube
THANKSGIVING
We've come with thanksgiving
On our lips and in our hearts
To the one true God who reigns
Forever
Chant:
Oh oh oh oh o oh o oh
Oh oh oh o
Forever forever forever.
ABOUT JONATHAN KOME
JONATHAN CHIDIEBERE UGORJI also known as Jonathan Kome (The Arrow Of The Lord) a name given to him by the LORD which simply means "GOD's Gift", is one who is passionate and completely sold out to GOD not minding the cost as long as it's all to reveal the one true GOD, FATHER and KING to the world that HE is REAL.
Jonathan Kome formerly based in the UK now back in Nigeria is one who is out with the message of TRUTH that is "WORSHIP" more of a lifestyle than the music and words" that the LORD be GLORIFIED and Worshiped in SPIRIT and in TRUTH.
The sole aim of his GOD given songs is to exalt the name of the LORD OF HOST and to make the world understand, that the best way to walk with GOD is to be LED BY HIS SPIRIT and not by the systems of this world or religion.
Jonathan Kome is presently out with his Debut Album titled "God in me" and from the Album, he presents "Magnify." A song celebrating the magnificent LIFE and LOVE our Father, Friend and King has given unto us.
CONNECT WITH JONATHAN KOME
Facebook: Jonathan Kome
Twitter: @jonathankome
Instagram: @Jonathankome
YouTube channel: Jonathan Kome