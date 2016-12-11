New Music: Magnify (Praise Medley) By Jonathan Kome | Produced Bywole Oni

Jonathan Kome (a.k.a The Arrow of the Lord) is back with another song. This time he puts out a very enjoyable high praise medley titled Magnify (Praise Medley) produced by music aficionado, Wole Oni.

Download. Praise. Share.

DOWNLOAD

Direct download link: http://bit.ly/MagnifyPraiseMedleyByJonathanKome

LYRICS

MAGNIFY (Praise Medley) by Jonathan Kome

Intro:

Magnify the Lord with me, With one Voice, with one Heart.

Let's give Him the Praise He alone deserves

I will Magnify the Lord

Cos He's the lover of my soul

Will you Magnify the Lord

Cos He's the giver of life

Chorus:

I will Magnify the Lord

Cos He's the lover of my soul

Will you Magnify the Lord

He's the giver of life

Verse:

A Father with a big heart you are

How amazing is your love

Your love is deeper than the ocean

Farther than sky

What an awesome life we have in you

Lion and the lamb

With a Hearts of gratitude

Our Hearts and lips will sing

Chorus:

I will Magnify the Lord

Cos He's the lover of my soul

Will you Magnify the Lord

He's the giver of life

Chant:

Eyeh eyeh eyeh uwo oowu e ya e

Eyeh eyeh eyeh uwo oowu e ya e(2×)

Bridge:

Indeed there's no end to your love

Cos in your love i find myself

There's nowhere else I'll rather be but in you

All i want and desire is that you alone be magnified

Let your Light alone in me be seen in be

Seen

Chorus:

I will Magnify the Lord

Cos He's the lover of my soul

Will you Magnify the Lord

He's the giver of life

Chant:

Iyeh iyeh iyeh uh o o o uh eh ya eh

Iyeh iyeh iyeh uh o o o uh eh ya eh(2×)

EKELE

Ekele di nor nu mo

Chimo emela

Ekele di nor nu no

Sovereign Father e di ebube

Verse:

Great I am is who You are

An Awesome God is who you are

Mighty Mighty is the God we serve

Cos you're a GOD whose word

Never falls to the void in our lives(2×)

Chorus:

Ekele di nor nu mo

Chimo emela

Ekele di nor nu no

Sovereign Father e di ebube

THANKSGIVING

We've come with thanksgiving

On our lips and in our hearts

To the one true God who reigns

Forever

Chant:

Oh oh oh oh o oh o oh

Oh oh oh o

Forever forever forever.

ABOUT JONATHAN KOME

JONATHAN CHIDIEBERE UGORJI also known as Jonathan Kome (The Arrow Of The Lord) a name given to him by the LORD which simply means "GOD's Gift", is one who is passionate and completely sold out to GOD not minding the cost as long as it's all to reveal the one true GOD, FATHER and KING to the world that HE is REAL.

Jonathan Kome formerly based in the UK now back in Nigeria is one who is out with the message of TRUTH that is "WORSHIP" more of a lifestyle than the music and words" that the LORD be GLORIFIED and Worshiped in SPIRIT and in TRUTH.

The sole aim of his GOD given songs is to exalt the name of the LORD OF HOST and to make the world understand, that the best way to walk with GOD is to be LED BY HIS SPIRIT and not by the systems of this world or religion.

Jonathan Kome is presently out with his Debut Album titled "God in me" and from the Album, he presents "Magnify." A song celebrating the magnificent LIFE and LOVE our Father, Friend and King has given unto us.

CONNECT WITH JONATHAN KOME

Facebook: Jonathan Kome

Twitter: @jonathankome

Instagram: @Jonathankome

YouTube channel: Jonathan Kome