I love wearing my wife, family's clothes – General Mosquito

On Friday afternoon, the General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Asiedu Nketia was trending on various social media platforms, not for the politics of it but for the fashion sense of it.

In the midst of the political tension in the country, Mr Nketia, popularly known as General Mosquito, was trending for his decision to wear a cap during a briefing by President John Mahama at his residence.

This is not the first time the NDC General Secretary’s fashion choice has come under public scrutiny.

One talked about instance was in January 2015 when he wore a female winter coat during an official assignment in Germany.

Social media did not forgive him for that and several other wardrobe malfunctioned incidents.

Friday was no different.

Interestingly, in spite of the trolling, the NDC General Secretary is unperturbed. Getting his fashion right is the least of his worries.

Reacting to his ‘trending cap fashion’, he told Joy News’ Israel Laryea in an exclusive interview that the cap belongs to his son.

He also disclosed that, he is a fan of wearing clothes belonging to his family members including his wife.

The cap, he said, “was for the afternoon … it belongs to my son. I am a fan of wearing the dressing of my family members. At one time, it could be my wife, this one is for my son.”

At least now Ghanaians know where the General gets his fashion inspiration from.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Ernest Dela Aglanu (Twitter: @delaXdela / email: [email protected] )