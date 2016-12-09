The Menace Of Divergent Doctrines In The Christendom
9 December 2016

Audio: Sidney out with 'Mahama Onaapo' remix

Source: Adomonline.com

Controversial Hiplife musician, Barima Sidney is out with a remix of the popular National Democratic Congress (NDC) 2016 campaign song, 'Onaapo'.

The NDC’s 'Onaapo' is loved by many Ghanaians, including followers of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), so Sidney decided to jump on it and record a version for the winning team.

Many NPP followers have planned to celebrate with the 'Onaapo' song when their flagbearer Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo who is leading the incumbent President John Mahama in Wednesday's polls is announced, winner.

