Grammy Foundation Selects Students For 2017 Grammy Camp Jazz Session

The GRAMMY Foundation® has announced that thirty-two (32) talented high school students from across the United States have been selected for the 2017 GRAMMY Camp® - Jazz Session. The students, representing 30 cities and 14 states, will travel to Los Angeles for a 10-day musical adventure under the direction of Justin DiCioccio of the Manhattan School of Music, Dr. Ron McCurdy of the University of Southern California Thornton School of Music, and associate choral director Susanna Wegner of Kansas City, Mo. Two former GRAMMY Camp students will be joining as members of the GRAMMY in the Schools® media team to document the GRAMMY® Week experience for the GRAMMY Foundation's social media platforms.

"GRAMMY Camp - Jazz Session provides an unparalleled experience for some of the most talented young jazz singers and instrumentalists in the U.S. through extraordinary rehearsal, performance, and recording opportunities during GRAMMY Week," said Neil Portnow, President/CEO of The Recording Academy® and the GRAMMY Foundation. "The Recording Academy and its affiliated charities are proud to be a place of inspiration and collaboration for this program that encourages many of these gifted high school students to pursue professional careers in the music industry."

On Feb. 8, 10-11, courtesy of Capitol Studios, the young musicians will record an album (GRAMMY Jazz 25) at the legendary facility in Hollywood, Calif. Over the years, noted members of The Recording Academy's Producers & Engineers Wing® have worked with the ensembles during the recording process. GRAMMY Camp - Jazz Session albums from 2007-2016 are available for purchase via online music outlets such as Amazon, iTunes, and Rhapsody.

The selected students will perform at various GRAMMY Week events, including - for the eighth year - an appearance at GRAMMY In The Schools Live! - A Celebration Of Music & Education sponsored by Ford Motor Company Fund. This special event, which is open to the public, will showcase the selectees, along with special guest artists, on Feb. 9, 2017, at The Novo by Microsoft in Los Angeles. The group will offer additional public performances with special guest artists at Spaghettini Fine Dining & Entertainment in Seal Beach, Calif., and Bluewhale in Los Angeles on Feb. 7 and Feb. 8, respectively. GRAMMY Camp - Jazz Session members will also attend the 59th Annual GRAMMY Awards on Feb. 12 as guests of The Recording Academy and will perform at the GRAMMY Celebration® after-party.

GRAMMY Camp - Jazz Session is supported in part by the Ella Fitzgerald Charitable Foundation, Gia Maione Prima Foundation, Inc., and the National Endowment for the Arts. Artworks. Additional support is provided by Capitol Studios, Centerstaging, Gibson/Baldwin, Guitar Center, JBL, Roland, Shure, and Zildjian Cymbals.

GRAMMY Camp - Jazz Session selectees are eligible for more than $2 million in college scholarships made possible through the GRAMMY Foundation's college partners: Berklee College of Music, Manhattan School of Music, The New School for Jazz and Contemporary Music, and USC Thornton School of Music. In addition, each selectee's school will receive a professional cymbal courtesy of the Zildjian Company.