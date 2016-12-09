Miss Ghana Loses Ledzokuku Seat

Provisional results from the December 7 general polls say the Member of Parliament (MP) for Ledzokuku, Benita Sena Okity-Duah, also a former Miss Ghana, has lost her seat to Dr Okoe Boye, the candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

After polls ended Wednesday evening, thousands of youth in the constituency, especially residents of Teshie and its environs, poured into the streets in an all night long jamboree and carnival.

When the roll is made on the midnight of January 6, 2016 for newly-elected lawmakers to be ushered into the 7th Parliament of the 4th Republic, Benita Sena Okity-Duah will not be part.

Benita Okity-Duah is a Deputy Minister for Fisheries and Aqua-culture. She was seeking a second term in office after winning the seat in 2012.

According to the provisional results, Benita had 43,092 of the total valid votes cast, while Dr Okoe Boye had 45,259 votes.