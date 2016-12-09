Music: Dr Amir Ft. Harrysong & Timaya – Samankwue
Five Star Music multi-talented music producer, Dr. Amir drops brand new single tagged ‘Samankwue.’
Dr. Amirfeatures his former label mate, Harrysongof Alter Plate and respected dancehall/reggae singer, Timaya on the groovy tune.
“Samankwue”is Dr Amir’s follow-up single to ‘Wigili’which features Harrysong and fast raising Skibbi in October 2016.
Listen to “Samankwue”as produced and co-written by the skilled sound engineer, Dr Amir. ENJOY!
