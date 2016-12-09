Tonto Dikeh, Apostle Chibuzor & Others Set To Be Honoured At South-South Progressive Awards

Nigeria Actress Tonto Dikeh has been nominated for the 2016 edition of the prestigious South-South Progressive Awards (SSPA).

The foremost Clergy man, Apostle Dr Chibuzor Chinyere and Delta State Deputy Speaker Sir Hon Friday Ossai Osanebi were also nominated for the award.

The awardees would be honoured because of their contributions to the peace, youth empowerment and development of the South-South. He added that “we believe that this recognition will always be the push for them to achieve more in their various fields. “After looking critically at the various achievements of these sons and daughters of South-South, there is no better way to appreciate them than giving them a boost.’’

Other awardees for the award, which would hold on Dec. 16, included Gov. Nyesom Wike, King Alfred Diete-Spiff, Sen. Florence Ita Giwa, Tonto Dike Foundation, Rt. Hon Friday Ossai Osanebi, (Deputy Speaker, Delta State House of Assembly) , Gerry Ikputu & Partners, Barr. George Turnah, Dr Henry Ogiri, Chief Mrs Alamieyeseigha, Dr Charles Dimnwaobi, Rear Admiral Festus Porbeni, Mr Abu Meepatan, Hon. Evans Bipi, Chief Dr. Matt Offeh, Victor Tubotamuno Briggs, Amb. Dr. Yusuf Ali, Ode A. Oghogho, AIT, Silverbird Communications Limited, Mr Ekiudoko Frank, Isabella Ayuk, Chief Dennis Okwu, Chief Amb. Wobo Owhor, Chief Amb. Lawal Africas, Mr Sylvester Okoh, Prof. Steve Azaiki, Hon Major Jack, His Highness Edmond Dakoru, Amayana of Nembe Kingdom, Engr Johnson Onunkwo, Mr Emma Nana, Sir Victor Onofiong, Dr Chibuzor Chinyere, Dr Oscar Ehwuonwu, Mercy Castilo, Ochuko Okene, Hon Prince Godswill Edward, Hon Jonathan Daniel, Queen Irene, MCC, Sunny Anderson, Prince Freeman Okurakpo and Online Media Personality Stella Dimokokorkus from the South-South region. Amafibe said the names were among the list of few nominees made available by organisers of the award — Good Dreams Multimedia Concepts, an NGO that celebrates productivity, excellence and good governance.

The project director, Mr Kingsley Amafibe said that although there were more people contributing to peaceful coexistence and development in the South-South, there was need to honour the outstanding ones. He noted that Rivers was peaceful “and very strategic in the South-South; its peace or otherwise can affect other states in the region in one way or the other.’’ The 2016 edition of the award will feature a summit with the theme: “Peace in the South-South, Our Hope to Economic Development.”

He added that militancy, kidnapping and other vices threatening peace in the region would be discussed at the summit. “Peace in the Niger-Delta is very crucial to our economic survival as a nation, especially in this recession we are facing. “We must do everything collectively to sustain peace in the region, and that is the essence of choosing the theme for the summit,’’ he said. The South–South Progressive Awards is an annual award that honours Nigerians, especially those from the South-South and those who reside and do business in the south south. The awards cuts across over 25 categories, with recipients picked from various fields and backgrounds. The 2016 edition is scheduled to hold at Hotel Presidential Port Harcourt, Rivers State.