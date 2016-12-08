Photos: Diamond Appiah loses Parliamentary bid miserably

Singer and actress Diamond Appiah has lost her bid to be a member of Ghana’s parliament.

Appiah, who was hoping to represent the people of Trobu Constituency in Amasaman in the Greater Accra region on the ticket of the United Progressive Party (UPP), lost miserably after results from the December 7 polls were announced.

Out of the 75,792 votes cast, the ‘Taste My Apple’ singer polled only 429 votes. Moses Anim of the NPP retained the seat.

After the polls, the NPP had 48, 786, NDC – 26, 276, PPP – 254, UPP – 429, CPP – 105, rejected – 252 and Over Voting – 94.

Diamond had earlier posted on Instagram: “I will like to thank the Almighty God for bringing me this far in life and the goodness n mercies he's bestowed upon me.

"I wld also like to thank my Spiritual Father Angel Obinim n my mother Mrs Florence Obinim for their prayers. A big thank you to the People of Trobu for your tremendous support during my campaign for the 2016 Parliamentary Seat.”

“The love you showed me was Overwhelming n may God bless u all. I wld [would] also like to thank my Campaign Team, Family n Friends for your time n support. May the Almighty Lord reward you. This year has been one of the most amazing years of my life.

"I made a lot of Great friends, met a lot of awesome ppl and also had the opportunity to interact with the amazing ppl in my constituency. I will forever cherish all the amazing momemts. Go out n Vote Peacefully. Thank you”, she added.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Ernest Dela Aglanu (Twitter: @delaXdela / email: [email protected] )