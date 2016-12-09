And The 2017 Grammy Nominees are ….

After months of speculation, nominations for the 59th Grammy Awards, which will be broadcast live on February 12, 2017, is finally out! Top nominees are Boyonce, Drake, Rihanna, Kanye West and Chance The Rapper.

Beyonce, without doubt, lived up to expectations with nine (9) nominations in the most enviable categories including Album of the Year, Song of the Year and Record of the Year. She was followed by Drake and Rihanna who are each up for eight awards, and Adele five, including Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Album of the Year.

Chance the Rapper, whose album, Coloring Book, was the first streaming-only album to make the Billboard 200, has seven nominations in five categories. This comes after The Grammys changed its rules to consider stream-only releases for the 59th edition of the awards.

The 2017 Grammys is anticipated to give patrons and viewers around the world a different experience and will be hosted by presenter James Corden. The British presenter will certainly not be fazed by meeting the music industry’s biggest names; he has harmonized with Adele, Stevie Wonder, Lady Gaga, Sir Elton John and Justin Bieber in the Emmy-winning Carpool Karaoke.

As the only peer-selected music award, the GRAMMY® is voted on by The Recording Academy's membership body of music makers, who represent all genres and creative disciplines, including recording artists, songwriters, producers, mixers, and engineers.

"Just as we see emerging musicians experimenting, we're also seeing established artists resisting what's expected of them and, instead, embracing the creative freedom they've been afforded through their success, blurring the lines between music's mainstream and artistic edge," said Neil Portnow, President/CEO of The Recording Academy.

The dynamic range of this year's nominees is exhibited across several awards fields, including American Roots Music, R&B, Dance/Electronic Music, and Rock, but it's perhaps best showcased in the Album Of The Year category, which represents a mix of genres—pop, R&B, rap, and country. Looking at the recordings nominated for Album Of The Year, an even greater degree of musical advancement and sonic experimentation is revealed: the emotion-stirring vocals of Adele, who brings a soulful depth to a collection of classically fine-tuned pop ballads; Beyoncé's ability to paint a picture, layering poignant R&B vocals over a tapestry of sounds that range from blues-rock to hip-hop; Justin Bieber's growth as a songwriter and evolution as a pop powerhouse; Drake's continued genre-bending, which now invites island influences to his signature sound; and the definition-defying Sturgill Simpson who made many of us re-explore the vast territories that country abides.

