Viasat 1 Announces 2016 JIGWE Awards And Christmas Play

Accra, 8/12/2016: The biggest and most hilarious entertainment awards show in Ghana, The Jigwe Awards, comes off Thursday December 22, at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel in Accra, Viasat1 has announced.

The 2016 edition of the flagship spoof awards was recently announced on Viasat1’s award-winning morning show, This Morning, which has hosted the annual event in the studio since its inception in 2014.

The Jigwe Awards has over the years, awarded key personalities, individuals and organisations that have attracted the most headlines and have been the most talked about for various reasons during the year. This year’s event however intends to involve teeming viewers of the channel and get them closer to the celebrities they always see on TV.

Commenting on the awards, the head of Own Productions & Executive Producer at Viasat1 Mrs. Brenda Antwi-Donkor stated that: “The Jigwe Awards has consistently proven to be Ghana’s biggest viewers’ choice awards, because we have consistently stayed with our tradition of creating experiences and ideas that help us to enhance the excitement ‘This Morning’ is known for. Following successful events in the last two years, we have decided to move from the conventional studio venue to the plush Movenpick Hotel in Accra to accommodate our special guests and viewers too. We have unveiled new categories this year, and they include Viral Image of the Year, Foreigner of the Year, Celebrity Endorser of the Year, Campaign Slogan of the Year, Rumoured Celebrity Couple of the Year, and more categories to be unfolded in the coming days.”

The Jigwe Awards will precede the annual Christmas Play which will air on December 25. In previous years, the Viasat1 Christmas Play has brought viewers hilarious re-enactments of the Christmas story, starring James Gardiner, FOKN Bois, M.anifest, Deborah Vanessa, Paulina Oduro, Ben Brako, Majid Michel, Funny Face, Hogan, Foster Romanus, Kofi Adjorlolo, among others.

“Our Christmas Plays have been the centre of attraction every season, as we tell the story of the birth of Christ in an exciting and mind-blowing own way. This year’s will be no different. We have two great schools bringing us fantastic performance in singing, chorography and recitals to serenade our viewers with their version. It will be a must-watch play,” says Mrs. Antwi-Donkor.

‘The Jigwes’ comes off LIVE on TV and online on December 22 at 7:00 a.m. Viewers can participate in the nomination process and the voting process by following us on social media and sharing comments with #JigweAwards2016.