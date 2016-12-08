The Menace Of Divergent Doctrines In The Christendom
Stratcomm holds Praise Jam

By Daily Guide

Strategic Communications Africa Limited last Saturday, December 5, 2015, held its annual thanksgiving event dubbed 'Praise Jam 2015' at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC).

Themed 'He Is Fearful In Praises', taken from Exodus 15:11, the event brought together Stratcomm Africa stakeholders, including staff, clients, suppliers, media and general public to offer praises to the  Almighty for His goodness throughout the year.

The venue was packed to capacity with guests who enjoyed inspiring performances from the finest gospel musicians in Ghana. These included SP Kofi Sarpong, Joe Mettle, Pastor Bright, Daughters of Glorious Jesus, Francis Amoh and Harmonious Chorale.

As has been the tradition, Stratcomm Africa projected a new artiste, Ms Evelyn Abanyie, whose soul-inspiring music got the audience to their feet in joy. The guests were welcomed with an amazing 'Lobby Experience', where guests were treated to soothing gospel jazz music by Mystery Chord Band.

In a brief message, Ms Esther A.N. Cobbah, Chief Executive Officer of Stratcomm Africa, encouraged guests to “praise God in all situations and see God perform wonders on their behalf.”

She added, “Through Praise Jam, Stratcomm Africa staff explore their God-given talents to communicate Jesus Christ and the salvation He brings to the world.

She thanked the sponsors for their support and encouraged them to keep investing in the Kingdom business.

