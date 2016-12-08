The Menace Of Divergent Doctrines In The Christendom
Audio Report | 8 December 2016 13:17 CET

Song+Video Premiere: 2ice - Do I Do

By Asuquo Eton

The South African based Nigerian R&B artiste and songwriter, “2ice” doles out a new music title "DO I DO". After the successful remix of "2 Of Us" which featured ace South African music producer UHURU whom also produced the song, 2ice delivers nicely on this gTbeats produced song!!

Enjoy!
VIDEO LINK: https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=iNqvya19i_k

SONG LINK: https://my.notjustok.com/track/157004/2ice-do-i-do-prod-by-gtbeats

SONG DOWNLOAD LINK: https://my.notjustok.com/track/download/id/157004

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

Audio Report

He who takes every step in life as a form of education gets to learn something from that step.
By: Prince Kwakye...Lamu
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img