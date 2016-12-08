Audio Report | 8 December 2016 13:17 CET
Song+Video Premiere: 2ice - Do I Do
The South African based Nigerian R&B artiste and songwriter, “2ice” doles out a new music title "DO I DO". After the successful remix of "2 Of Us" which featured ace South African music producer UHURU whom also produced the song, 2ice delivers nicely on this gTbeats produced song!!
Enjoy!
VIDEO LINK: https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=iNqvya19i_k
SONG LINK: https://my.notjustok.com/track/157004/2ice-do-i-do-prod-by-gtbeats
SONG DOWNLOAD LINK: https://my.notjustok.com/track/download/id/157004
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].