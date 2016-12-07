Tayo Sobola Sets To Light-up Lagos With A “December To Remember”

Beautiful and multi-talented Nollywood actress, Tayo Sobolapopularly known in the Nigerian entertainment industry as Sotayo is set to ignite the city of Lagos with her forth-coming 5-in-1 grand event tagged “A December To Remember”, an all white affair event.

Sotayo disclosed that the 5-in-1 event is packaged to celebrate her production outfit, Sotee Entertainment’s 1st Anniversary; her birthday which is coming up on 28th December; exhibition of movies and projects the production company have undertaken in the last one year; the unveiling of her film academy and as well as the end-of-the-year party for her staffs, families and friends.

Billed to hold December 30, 2016 at the Oriental Hotel, Lekki, the high octane event is expected to play host to top notch personalities.

On flagging off her own film academy, the Bella star actress stated that “I always receive request from numerous young people who wants to train under me, but there’s really not enough time for me to attend to everyone, and I discussed this with some of my industry seniors like Antar Laniyan who shows interest and promised to support the project, hence the birth of the academy. Aside this, I have a charity project I run and I do have lots of blind kids that are very talented that needs opportunities and a platform to showcase their talents”, she said.

The occasion will also be used to reveal the company's plans for the coming year.




































