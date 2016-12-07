The Menace Of Divergent Doctrines In The Christendom
General News | 7 December 2016 17:41 CET

Otec FM Introduces ‘Kejetia’ For K’si Listeners 

By Daily Guide
OTEC FM, a leading radio station in Kumasi, has introduced an informative and educative political talk show called Kejetia.

In addition to the new programme, the station has also lined up a number of entertainment programmes which will also be introduced soon.

The show is hosted by Dr Addai Mensah, a renowned medical doctor and a lecturer at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST.)

Per the programme's structure, only people in the academia are allowed to come on the show to give informed message to the numerous listeners of the station.

The show which starts from 7:00am to 10:00 am on Saturdays has suddenly become the most listened-to political talk show in the city.

Nana Opoku Agyeman, managing consultant of Otec FM, said only people who have in-depth knowledge on critical national issues come onto the show.

He told BEATWAVES that Kejetia is devoid of insults, insinuations and wild allegations which are usually heard on the airwaves during political talk shows.

Nana Agyeman said Otec FM believes the discerning public deserves concrete, credible and incisive information to help them make informed decisions.

He said the introduction of Kejetia has taken political talk shows in the city to the international standards, thereby, bringing satisfaction to listeners of the station.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi.

