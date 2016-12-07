Photo: John Dumelo breaks voting rules; shares vote on social media

Actor John Dumelo has voted and to prove who he voted for, he shared a photo of his ballot on social media.

The actor, shortly after casting his ballot Wednesday, posted a photo of his choice for president, John Dramani Mahama, on Snapchat.

He captioned the photo: “I’m voting for peace, stability and economic property [prosperity] #toaso.”

John is an avid supporter of the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) and its presidential candidate John Mahama. He has on several occasions mounted platforms to campaign for the party.

The actor’s action, however, contravenes the Electoral Commission’s rules which prevent voters from going into the booth with their bags and purses, pens, food and drinks and mobile phones.

“No mobile phones, food, pens or drinks will be allowed at the voting area,” EC Chair Charlotte Osei outlined during a press conference Tuesday,

The measure, according to the EC is to help ensure free and credible electioneering process.

Voters have also been warned not to take or share photos of their votes. But all that appears to have been contravened by the actor.

Attempts by Myjoyonline.com to reach the actor for a reaction has proved futile.

