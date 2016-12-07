SSUE Returns With ‘Explosion Of My Life’

Ghanaian female R&B and Afro-pop artiste, Susan Serwah Amoakohene, known in music scene as SSUE, says her latest inspirational album which will be released January next year will set the standard for R&B and Afro-pop music in Ghana.

Titled ‘Explosion Of My Life, the album is expected to propel the artiste to further heights after having a great year this year.

Before the release of the album, music fans should expect a couple of videos from the album which will hit both online and television screen by the end of the year.

Hint of the new album was first received in June when the singer performed some of the songs on the album at the 50th anniversary of MIDEM International Music Festival held in Cannes, France recently.

Her performance at the MIDEM Festival revealed her as Ghana's best kept secret as far as singing ability is concerned, and this she amply demonstrated at the festival.

That performance stunned music industry experts gathered at the festival, giving her a standing ovation as they fell over themselves to congratulate the young lady.

Having the rare privilege of working under the tutelage of such international acts such as United Kingdom-based Ghanaian trumpeter Paul Bilson, Yinka Davis, Bibie Brew, among others, has left an indelible mark on her voice.

With a silky voice and talent which she described as a special gift from God, SSUE has promised to rock world music scene world again come next year after the release of her new album.

She added that Ghanaians as well as world music fans should get ready for yet another inspiring creative work from her.

By George Clifford Owusu