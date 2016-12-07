The Menace Of Divergent Doctrines In The Christendom
It Gives Me Joy To Celebrate With Orphans – Jackie Appiah

Popular Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah celebrated her 33rd birthday on Monday with underprivileged children at the Safe Haven Foster Home at Adenta in Accra.

This was part of her social responsibility and her annual customary to celebrate her special day with children who need her the most.

She visited the home with her management. Aside giving the kids food and drinks, she also donated items worth hundreds of Ghana cedis.

Speaking at the ceremony, Jackie said, “I am here today because every year, I make it a point to celebrate with kids. After coming here today, I have seen these lovely kids. I have heard that there are triplets here and that's what touches my heart the most because there are women out there who pay thousands of Ghana cedis and dollar to get twins and go through in vitro fertilisation (IVF). So when I heard there are triplets here I was like wow who has abandoned them. I want to hear their story. It is part of the reason I decided to come to Safe Haven.”

