General News | 7 December 2016 16:41 CET

Sonnie Badu Prays For Peace For Ghana

By Daily Guide

UK-based international gospel artiste Sonnie Agyemang Badu led thousands of Ghanaians to pray for peace at the 'Ghana For Peace Concert' held on Monday, December 5 at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC).

The concert saw many artistes, both from the gospel and hiplife fraternity, singing to drum home the need for peace.

Sonnie took the stage to perform and called on the youth not to allow themselves to be used at puppets to perpetrate violence during and after the elections.  He reminded them that many of the people who might pay them to cause violence would end up leaving the country, should there be war

“Whether you are NPP, NDC, PPP, NDP, CPP, PNC or you represent any other party, Ghana is all we have. In the end, Ghana has to win. God will give Ghana victory,” he reiterated.

Sonnie while leading the crowd to praise God entreated all present to say a five minute prayer for Ghana. He expressed the hope that the polls would be peaceful and Ghana will emerge as a victor after December 7, 2016.

Other artistes at the concert were Samini, Stonebwoy, Tinny, Sherifa Gunu, Gifty Osei and Nacy.

