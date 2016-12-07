Stratcom Africa Celebrates 10 Years Of Praise Jam

Accra, 7th December, 2016 - Strategic Communications Africa Ltd. (Stratcomm Africa) on Saturday December 3rd, 2016 held the 10th edition of the spirit-filled Praise Jam gospel concert.

Dubbed the ‘All White Praise Jam’, the event brought together over one thousand, five hundred patrons at the Accra International Conference Centre to offer praises and thanksgiving to God Almighty for His goodness throughout the year.

The theme for the 10th Anniversary of what has become the biggest gospel concert in the month of December was, “Our God, Our Rock, Our salvation….10 years and counting” based on Psalm 62:6.

Patrons were treated to soul- inspiring performances from the finest Gospel musicians in Ghana. These included Joe Mettle, Daughters of Glorious Jesus, SP Kofi Sarpong, Eugene Zuta, Pastor Bright, E-Rock and Gramophone chorus among others.

Welcoming guests to Praise Jam, Ms. Gillian Heathcote, General Manager, Communications of Stratcomm Africa encouraged the audience not to relent in believing in God despite the difficult situations that may confront them.

She thanked the sponsors for their support and encouraged them to keep investing in the Kingdom Business.

In a brief message, Ms. Esther Cobbah, Chief Executive Officer of Stratcomm gave thanks to God for 22 years of Stratcomm Africa and ten years of Stratcomm Africa Praise Jam.

She thanked God for the IPRA United Nations Award for Public Relations and Sustainable Development that Stratcomm Africa received at this year’s International Public Relations Association (IPRA) Golden World Awards for Excellence in Public Relations ceremony held in Doha, Qatar as well as the many other awards that the organization has won over the years.

Ms. Cobbah gave glory to God for the many testimonies that people continue to share from their participation in Praise Jam.

“A house built on a rock remains standing even when the torrential rains come, even when the flood waters rise, the house remains firmly in place. That is how we feel about rooting our company in the Word of God, in Jesus Christ our Saviour. We have felt secured in the face of adversity. We have grown our business and we have gained recognition and won many awards”, she added.

This year’s event was sponsored by Jospong Group of Companies, Casilda, Beige Capital, John Moore International, Cadling Fashions, Page Hotel, Awake water and supported by many media organizations including, GTV, UTV, TV Africa, Viasat 1, Live FM, Kasapa FM, Starr FM, Sweet Melodies, Sunny FM, Starr FM, Spectator, Business and Financial Times, Herald, Finder, Class Fm, Daily Graphic, Ghanaian Times, Enquirer, Modern Ghana, and Today Newspaper.