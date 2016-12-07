ElectionHQ: Agya Koo angry over cracked ballot box

Kumawood actor Kofi Adu, popularly known as Agya Koo, has expressed anger at delays in the start of voting at his polling centre.

The actor, who was in a queue to vote, got infuriated after it was revealed that the presidential ballot box had a crack.

He was at the Bantama Sub-Metro centre inside the Bantam Palace in Kumasi to cast his ballot.

Agya Koo, according to JoyNews correspondent Ohemeng Tawiah, was not enthused when it was made known that the cracked ballot box will delay voting at the centre.

As at 7:45, close to an hour after polls opened, voting at the centre had not started. The centre has 643 registered voters.

The popular actor in September this year announced at a press conference in Kumasi that he was going to campaign for New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Agya Koo established a movement aimed at getting the NPP presidential candidate 57% of the votes on December 7.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com