The Menace Of Divergent Doctrines In The Christendom
Audio Report | 7 December 2016 12:53 CET

New Music: Franklin Mccoy - ''Take All The Glory'' Cc @Franklinmccoy01

By Centric Buzz Ent.

Fast rising Nigerian artiste Aseghiemhe Frank, stage name Franklin Mccoy has released his debut single titled ''Take All The Glory''.

''This song was born out of an in-depth yearning to glorify God for all He’s done for me and my family. And also it’s my debut single''. - Franklin Mccoy

LISTEN HERE > https://my.notjustok.com/track/156091/franklin-mccoy-take-all-the-glory

DIRECT DOWNLOAD HERE > https://my.notjustok.com/track/download/id/156091

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

Audio Report

Recommend to your children virtue: that alone can make them happy not gold.
By: Mr. A.C. Acquah
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img