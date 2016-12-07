New Music: Franklin Mccoy - ''Take All The Glory'' Cc @Franklinmccoy01

Fast rising Nigerian artiste Aseghiemhe Frank, stage name Franklin Mccoy has released his debut single titled ''Take All The Glory''.

''This song was born out of an in-depth yearning to glorify God for all He’s done for me and my family. And also it’s my debut single''. - Franklin Mccoy

LISTEN HERE > https://my.notjustok.com/track/156091/franklin-mccoy-take-all-the-glory

DIRECT DOWNLOAD HERE > https://my.notjustok.com/track/download/id/156091