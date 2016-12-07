2017 Grammy Nominees Finally Released:Stonebwoy & Blakk Prophet's Names Missing

Finally the nominees for the 2017 Grammy Award has been unveiled today,6th November,2016.

Neil Portnow, president and CEO of the Recording Academy, sees this major nominations as a reflection of musicians embracing new forms of expression.

Beyoncé and Adele were the only artists to grab nominations in all three major categories – Album of the Year, Song of the Year and Record of the Year – as the singles “Formation” and “Hello” scored nominations in the latter two. In all the nominations were topped by Beyonce,Adele,Kanye West and others.

Ghanaian reggae/dancehall musicians unfortunately missed out as they couldn’t make it to the nomination list of nominees for the best reggae album category.

However,their efforts are well respected by us for putting Ghanaian music on the map.

The Academy will now begin to plan its awards ceremony, which will be hosted by James Corden and feature a “very different look and feel” from previous shows, according to Portnow.

Album Of The Year

25 — Adele

Lemonade — Beyoncé

Purpose — Justin Bieber

Views — Drake

A Sailor’s Guide To Earth — Sturgill Simpson

Record Of The Year

“Hello” — Adele

“Formation” — Beyoncé

“7 Years” — Lukas Graham

“Work” — Rihanna Featuring Drake

“Stressed Out” — Twenty One Pilots

Song Of The Year

“Formation” — Khalif Brown, Asheton Hogan, Beyoncé Knowles & Michael L. Williams II, songwriters (Beyoncé)

“Hello” — Adele Adkins & Greg Kurstin, songwriters (Adele)

“I Took A Pill In Ibiza” — Mike Posner, songwriter (Mike Posner)

“Love Yourself” — Justin Bieber, Benjamin Levin & Ed Sheeran, songwriters (Justin Bieber)

“7 Years” — Lukas Forchhammer, Stefan Forrest, Morten Pilegaard & Morten Ristorp, songwriters (Lukas Graham)

Best New Artist

Kelsea Ballerini

The Chainsmokers

Chance The Rapper

Maren Morris

Anderson .Paak

Best Pop Vocal Album

25 — Adele

Purpose — Justin Bieber

Dangerous Woman — Ariana Grande

Confident — Demi Lovato

This Is Acting — Sia

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Cinema – Andrea Bocelli

Fallen Angels – Bob Dylan

Stages Live – Josh Groban

Summertime: Willie Nelson Sings Gershwin – Willie Nelson

Encore: Movie Partners Sing Broadway– Barbra Streisand

Best Dance/Electronic Album

Skin — Flume

Electronica 1: The Time Machine — Jean-Michel Jarre

Epoch — Tycho

Barbara Barbara, We Face A Shining Future— Underworld

Louie Vega Starring…XXVIII — Louie Vega

Best Rock Performance

“Joe (Live From Austin City Limits)” – Alabama Shakes

“Don’t Hurt Yourself” – Beyoncé Featuring Jack White

“Blackstar” – David Bowie

“The Sound Of Silence (Live On Conan)” – Disturbed

“Heathens” – Twenty One Pilots

Best Metal Performance

“Shock Me” – Baroness

“Silvera” – Gojira

“Rotting In Vain” – Korn

“Dystopia” – Megadeth

“The Price Is Wrong” – Periphery

Best Rock Song

“Blackstar” – David Bowie, songwriter (David Bowie)

“Burn The Witch” – Radiohead, songwriters (Radiohead)

“Hardwired” – James Hetfield & Lars Ulrich, songwriters (Metallica)

“Heathens” – Tyler Joseph, songwriter (Twenty One Pilots)

“My Name Is Human” – Rich Meyer, Ryan Meyer & Johnny Stevens, songwriters (Highly Suspect)

Best Rock Album

California — Blink-182

Tell Me I’m Pretty — Cage The Elephant

Magma — Gojira

Death Of A Bachelor — Panic! At The Disco

Weezer — Weezer

Best Alternative Music Album

22, A Million — Bon Iver

Blackstar — David Bowie

The Hope Six Demolition Project — PJ Harvey

Post Pop Depression — Iggy Pop

A Moon Shaped Pool — Radiohead

Best Urban Contemporary Album

Lemonade — Beyoncé

Ology — Gallant

We Are King — KING

Malibu — Anderson .Paak

Anti — Rihanna

Best Rap Album

Coloring Book – Chance The Rapper

And The Anonymous Nobody – De La Soul

Major Key – DJ Khaled

Views – Drake

Blank Face LP – ScHoolboy Q

The Life Of Pablo – Kanye West

Best Rap Performance

“No Problem” — Chance The Rapper Featuring Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz

“Panda” —Desiigner

“Pop Style” — Drake Featuring The Throne

“All The Way Up” — Fat Joe & Remy Ma Featuring French Montana & Infared

“That Part” — ScHoolboy Q Featuring Kanye West

Best Rap Song

“All The Way Up” – Fat Joe & Remy Ma Featuring French Montana & Infared

“Famous” – Kanye West Featuring Rihanna

“Hotline Bling” – Drake

“No Problem – Chance The Rapper Featuring Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz

“Ultralight Beam” – Kanye West Featuring Chance The Rapper, Kelly Price, Kirk Franklin & The-Dream

Best Rap/Sung Performance

“Freedom” – Beyoncé Featuring Kendrick Lamar

“Hotline Bling” – Drake

“Broccoli” – D.R.A.M. Featuring Lil Yachty

“Ultralight Beam” – Kanye West Featuring Chance The Rapper, Kelly Price, Kirk Franklin & The-Dream

“Famous” – Kanye West Featuring Rihanna

Best Country Album

Big Day In A Small Town – Brandy Clark

Full Circle – Loretta Lynn

Hero – Maren Morris

A Sailor’s Guide To Earth – Sturgill Simpson

Ripcord – Keith Urban

Best Country Solo Performance

“Love Can Go To Hell” — Brandy Clark

“Vice” — Miranda Lambert

“My Church” — Maren Morris

“Church Bells” — Carrie Underwood

“Blue Ain’t Your Color” — Keith Urban

Best American Roots Performance

“Ain’t No Man” — The Avett Brothers

“Mother’s Children Have A Hard Time” — Blind Boys Of Alabama

“Factory Girl” — Rhiannon Giddens

“House Of Mercy” — Sarah Jarosz

“Wreck You” — Lori McKenna

Best Spoken Word Album (Includes Poetry, Audio Books & Storytelling)

The Girl With The Lower Back Tattoo— Amy Schumer

In Such Good Company: Eleven Years Of Laughter, Mayhem, And Fun In The Sandbox— Carol Burnett

M Train — Patti Smith

Under The Big Black Sun: A Personal History Of L.A.Punk (John Doe With Tom DeSavia) — (Various Artists)

Unfaithful Music & Disappearing Ink— Elvis Costello

Best Comedy Album

…America…Great… – David Cross

American Myth – Margaret Cho

Boyish Girl Interrupted – Tig Notaro

Live At The Apollo – Amy Schumer

Talking For Clapping – Patton Oswalt

Best Song Written For Visual Media

“Can’t Stop The Feeling!” — Max Martin, Shellback & Justin Timberlake, songwriters (Justin Timberlake, Anna Kendrick, Gwen Stefani, James Corden, Zooey Deschanel, Walt Dohrn, Ron Funches, Caroline Hjelt, Aino Jawo, Christopher Mintz-Plasse & Kunal Nayyar), Track from: Trolls“Heathens” — Tyler Joseph, songwriter (Twenty One Pilots), Track from: Suicide Squad“Just Like Fire” — Oscar Holter, Max Martin, P!nk & Shellback, songwriters (P!nk), Track from:Alice Through The LookingGlass“Purple Lamborghini” — Shamann Cooke, Sonny Moore & William Roberts, songwriters (Skrillex & Rick Ross), Track from: Suicide Squad“Try Everything” — Mikkel S. Eriksen, Sia Furler & Tor Erik Hermansen, songwriters (Shakira), Track from: Zootopia“The Veil” — Peter Gabriel, songwriter (Peter Gabriel), Track from: Snowden

Best Music Video

“Formation” — Beyoncé

“River” — Leon Bridges

“Up & Up” — Coldplay

“Gosh” — Jamie XX

“Upside Down & Inside Out” — OK Go

Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical

Benny Blanco

Greg Kurstin

Max Martin

Nineteen85

Ricky Reed