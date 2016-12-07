2017 Grammy Nominees Finally Released:Stonebwoy & Blakk Prophet's Names Missing
Finally the nominees for the 2017 Grammy Award has been unveiled today,6th November,2016.
Neil Portnow, president and CEO of the Recording Academy, sees this major nominations as a reflection of musicians embracing new forms of expression.
Beyoncé and Adele were the only artists to grab nominations in all three major categories – Album of the Year, Song of the Year and Record of the Year – as the singles “Formation” and “Hello” scored nominations in the latter two. In all the nominations were topped by Beyonce,Adele,Kanye West and others.
Ghanaian reggae/dancehall musicians unfortunately missed out as they couldn’t make it to the nomination list of nominees for the best reggae album category.
However,their efforts are well respected by us for putting Ghanaian music on the map.
The Academy will now begin to plan its awards ceremony, which will be hosted by James Corden and feature a “very different look and feel” from previous shows, according to Portnow.
Check out full list of nominees here
Album Of The Year
25 — Adele
Lemonade — Beyoncé
Purpose — Justin Bieber
Views — Drake
A Sailor’s Guide To Earth — Sturgill Simpson
Record Of The Year
“Hello” — Adele
“Formation” — Beyoncé
“7 Years” — Lukas Graham
“Work” — Rihanna Featuring Drake
“Stressed Out” — Twenty One Pilots
Song Of The Year
“Formation” — Khalif Brown, Asheton Hogan, Beyoncé Knowles & Michael L. Williams II, songwriters (Beyoncé)
“Hello” — Adele Adkins & Greg Kurstin, songwriters (Adele)
“I Took A Pill In Ibiza” — Mike Posner, songwriter (Mike Posner)
“Love Yourself” — Justin Bieber, Benjamin Levin & Ed Sheeran, songwriters (Justin Bieber)
“7 Years” — Lukas Forchhammer, Stefan Forrest, Morten Pilegaard & Morten Ristorp, songwriters (Lukas Graham)
Best New Artist
Kelsea Ballerini
The Chainsmokers
Chance The Rapper
Maren Morris
Anderson .Paak
Best Pop Vocal Album
25 — Adele
Purpose — Justin Bieber
Dangerous Woman — Ariana Grande
Confident — Demi Lovato
This Is Acting — Sia
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
Cinema – Andrea Bocelli
Fallen Angels – Bob Dylan
Stages Live – Josh Groban
Summertime: Willie Nelson Sings Gershwin – Willie Nelson
Encore: Movie Partners Sing Broadway– Barbra Streisand
Best Dance/Electronic Album
Skin — Flume
Electronica 1: The Time Machine — Jean-Michel Jarre
Epoch — Tycho
Barbara Barbara, We Face A Shining Future— Underworld
Louie Vega Starring…XXVIII — Louie Vega
Best Rock Performance
“Joe (Live From Austin City Limits)” – Alabama Shakes
“Don’t Hurt Yourself” – Beyoncé Featuring Jack White
“Blackstar” – David Bowie
“The Sound Of Silence (Live On Conan)” – Disturbed
“Heathens” – Twenty One Pilots
Best Metal Performance
“Shock Me” – Baroness
“Silvera” – Gojira
“Rotting In Vain” – Korn
“Dystopia” – Megadeth
“The Price Is Wrong” – Periphery
Best Rock Song
“Blackstar” – David Bowie, songwriter (David Bowie)
“Burn The Witch” – Radiohead, songwriters (Radiohead)
“Hardwired” – James Hetfield & Lars Ulrich, songwriters (Metallica)
“Heathens” – Tyler Joseph, songwriter (Twenty One Pilots)
“My Name Is Human” – Rich Meyer, Ryan Meyer & Johnny Stevens, songwriters (Highly Suspect)
Best Rock Album
California — Blink-182
Tell Me I’m Pretty — Cage The Elephant
Magma — Gojira
Death Of A Bachelor — Panic! At The Disco
Weezer — Weezer
Best Alternative Music Album
22, A Million — Bon Iver
Blackstar — David Bowie
The Hope Six Demolition Project — PJ Harvey
Post Pop Depression — Iggy Pop
A Moon Shaped Pool — Radiohead
Best Urban Contemporary Album
Lemonade — Beyoncé
Ology — Gallant
We Are King — KING
Malibu — Anderson .Paak
Anti — Rihanna
Best Rap Album
Coloring Book – Chance The Rapper
And The Anonymous Nobody – De La Soul
Major Key – DJ Khaled
Views – Drake
Blank Face LP – ScHoolboy Q
The Life Of Pablo – Kanye West
Best Rap Performance
“No Problem” — Chance The Rapper Featuring Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz
“Panda” —Desiigner
“Pop Style” — Drake Featuring The Throne
“All The Way Up” — Fat Joe & Remy Ma Featuring French Montana & Infared
“That Part” — ScHoolboy Q Featuring Kanye West
Best Rap Song
“All The Way Up” – Fat Joe & Remy Ma Featuring French Montana & Infared
“Famous” – Kanye West Featuring Rihanna
“Hotline Bling” – Drake
“No Problem – Chance The Rapper Featuring Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz
“Ultralight Beam” – Kanye West Featuring Chance The Rapper, Kelly Price, Kirk Franklin & The-Dream
Best Rap/Sung Performance
“Freedom” – Beyoncé Featuring Kendrick Lamar
“Hotline Bling” – Drake
“Broccoli” – D.R.A.M. Featuring Lil Yachty
“Ultralight Beam” – Kanye West Featuring Chance The Rapper, Kelly Price, Kirk Franklin & The-Dream
“Famous” – Kanye West Featuring Rihanna
Best Country Album
Big Day In A Small Town – Brandy Clark
Full Circle – Loretta Lynn
Hero – Maren Morris
A Sailor’s Guide To Earth – Sturgill Simpson
Ripcord – Keith Urban
Best Country Solo Performance
“Love Can Go To Hell” — Brandy Clark
“Vice” — Miranda Lambert
“My Church” — Maren Morris
“Church Bells” — Carrie Underwood
“Blue Ain’t Your Color” — Keith Urban
Best American Roots Performance
“Ain’t No Man” — The Avett Brothers
“Mother’s Children Have A Hard Time” — Blind Boys Of Alabama
“Factory Girl” — Rhiannon Giddens
“House Of Mercy” — Sarah Jarosz
“Wreck You” — Lori McKenna
Best Spoken Word Album (Includes Poetry, Audio Books & Storytelling)
The Girl With The Lower Back Tattoo— Amy Schumer
In Such Good Company: Eleven Years Of Laughter, Mayhem, And Fun In The Sandbox— Carol Burnett
M Train — Patti Smith
Under The Big Black Sun: A Personal History Of L.A.Punk (John Doe With Tom DeSavia) — (Various Artists)
Unfaithful Music & Disappearing Ink— Elvis Costello
Best Comedy Album
…America…Great… – David Cross
American Myth – Margaret Cho
Boyish Girl Interrupted – Tig Notaro
Live At The Apollo – Amy Schumer
Talking For Clapping – Patton Oswalt
Best Song Written For Visual Media
“Can’t Stop The Feeling!” — Max Martin, Shellback & Justin Timberlake, songwriters (Justin Timberlake, Anna Kendrick, Gwen Stefani, James Corden, Zooey Deschanel, Walt Dohrn, Ron Funches, Caroline Hjelt, Aino Jawo, Christopher Mintz-Plasse & Kunal Nayyar), Track from: Trolls“Heathens” — Tyler Joseph, songwriter (Twenty One Pilots), Track from: Suicide Squad“Just Like Fire” — Oscar Holter, Max Martin, P!nk & Shellback, songwriters (P!nk), Track from:Alice Through The LookingGlass“Purple Lamborghini” — Shamann Cooke, Sonny Moore & William Roberts, songwriters (Skrillex & Rick Ross), Track from: Suicide Squad“Try Everything” — Mikkel S. Eriksen, Sia Furler & Tor Erik Hermansen, songwriters (Shakira), Track from: Zootopia“The Veil” — Peter Gabriel, songwriter (Peter Gabriel), Track from: Snowden
Best Music Video
“Formation” — Beyoncé
“River” — Leon Bridges
“Up & Up” — Coldplay
“Gosh” — Jamie XX
“Upside Down & Inside Out” — OK Go
Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical
Benny Blanco
Greg Kurstin
Max Martin
Nineteen85
Ricky Reed