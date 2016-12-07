Beyonce scores nine Grammy nominations

Beyonce has scooped nine nominations for the 2017 Grammy Awards, extending her lead as the most-nominated woman in Grammys history.

The star is up for the main prize, album of the year, for her ambitious visual album, Lemonade, which tackles themes of race and female identity.

Her single Formation is also up for song and record of the year.

In all three categories, she is up against Adele – who previously won the ceremony’s top three prizes in 2012.

Beyonce now has 62 Grammy nominations across her work as a solo artist and as part of Destiny’s Child, making her the fourth most-nominated artist ever.

She has won 20 trophies altogether, although she has yet to clinch the album of the year prize, having been beaten to the title by Beck in 2015 – much to the disgust of Kanye West, who stormed the stage in protest.

West receives eight nominations this year for his album The Life Of Pablo – all in the rap categories.

Drake and Rihanna also have eight nominations, including three for their hit collaboration, Work.

Image copyright AP

Image caption Drake, whose album Views is the most-streamed record of the year, is nominated in multiple categories

Making Grammy history is Chicago-born musician Chance The Rapper, whose album Coloring Book is the first streaming-only record to be recognised by the Recording Academy.

He achieves seven nominations, including best new artist, without ever releasing a physical album or digital download. Bowie snub

Beyonce and Adele go head to head with Justin Bieber, Drake and country star Sturgill Simpson in the best album category.

If Adele wins, she will become only the second woman to receive the best album prize twice, after Taylor Swift.

Notably absent from the shortlist is David Bowie, who was tipped to win for his critically-acclaimed Blackstar album.

The record does make an appearance in the best alternative album category, as does Radiohead’s A Moon Shaped Pool.

Coldplay have also fared badly, receiving just one nomination – best music video – despite selling millions of copies of their latest album, A Head Full Of Dreams.

Prince receives a posthumous nomination for his final album, Hit N Run Phase Two, in the best engineered, non-classical category, where Blackstar also makes the shortlist.

British star James Corden will host the 2017 Grammy Awards, which take place at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, 12 February.

Image copyright AP

Image caption Rihanna now has 32 nominations and eight wins to her name Main nominations

Album Of The Year

Adele – 25

Beyonce – Lemonade

Justin Bieber – Purpose

Drake – Views

Sturgill Simpson – A Sailor’s Guide To Earth

Record Of The Year

Adele – Hello

Beyonce – Formation

Lukas Graham – 7 Years

Rihanna ft Drake – Work

Twenty One Pilots – Stressed Out

Song Of The Year

Adele – Hello

Beyonce – Formation

Justin Bieber – Love Yourself

Lukas Graham – 7 Years

Mike Posner – I Took A Pill In Ibiza

Best New Artist

Kelsea Ballerini

The Chainsmokers

Chance The Rapper

Maren Morris

Anderson .Paak

Best alternative album

David Bowie – Blackstar

PJ Harvey – The Hope Six Demolition Project

Bon Iver – 22, A Million

Iggy Pop – Post Pop Depression

Radiohead – A Moon Shaped Pool

Best pop album

Adele – 25

Justin Bieber – Purpose

Ariana Grande – Dangerous Woman

Demi Lovato – Confident

Sia – This Is Acting

Best rap album

Chance The Rapper – Coloring Book

De La Soul – And The Anonymous Nobody

DJ Khaled – Major Key

Drake – Views

Schoolboy Q – Blank Face LP

Kanye West – The Life Of Pablo

