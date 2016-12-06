You Don’t Need A Fan Club To Achieve Your Goals—Jessica Opare Saforo

Jessica Opare Saforo has urged fans to be self-motivated in their drive to chalk success.

The popular broadcaster on 97.3 Citi FM and Celebrity Fan Zone on Viasat 1 who surprised everyone with a drastic transformation from chubby physique to a slender hot babe took to her Facebook page to share some words of encouragement with fans.

She cautioned against drawing strength from others, describing such acts as “putting one's happiness in the hands of others.”

The post read, “Good morning fam!!! Remember this....Being your own motivation is so critical to success. If you measure your success by the applause of the audience, you put your happiness in other people's hands."