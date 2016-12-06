Don’t Deny Me Of Sex With Electoral Violence—Afia Schwarzenegger

Controversial TV personality, the original Afia Schwarzenegger is back with a bizarre and erotic peace message towards tomorrow's elections.

“Let me enjoy my marital experience before you plunge this country into chaos after the elections tomorrow… I am not stopping you from fighting, but please give me time and let me enjoy my husband after my marriage before you fight,” she said in a video she posted on her Instagram page.

Afia Schwarzenegger charged Ghanaians to vote wisely taking into account the future of their children, and generations to come.

The comedienne who has openly supported John Mahama and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) months ahead of the general elections, however, entreated electorates to go out and vote as it is their right.

“Exercise your voting right. Go out and vote massively for your preferred candidate,” she added. She ended her speech with God bless our homeland Ghana, God bless you and God be with you.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BNqpHJQAOER/