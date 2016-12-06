More Drama At 2016 Ghana Movie Awards

To organize an event is to definitely expect hitches as far as it engages the indulgence of other people; everyone and his background. But where there are no checks and balances, the organizer is to be blamed. The just ended Ghana Movie Awards which took place at the Kempiski hotel, Sunday night had presented some dramatic occurrences.

Event Not Started As Timed

The ceremony's aim of awarding key players in the movie industry had indeed been achieved. Afterall, the show was put up at the said venue. But it hadnt start at 8 pm as initially publicized. Even at 10 pm, there were people displaying what they wore on the red carpet. Then came the dramatic aspect on stage when the show begun.

Actress, Afia Schwarzenegger Comes On Stage To Receive Award For Actor, Lil Win.

Kumawood actor and comedian, Kodwo Nkansah, popularly known as Lil Win was adjudged the ‘Most Popular actor of the year, but just as many awardees who couldn’t turn up to receive their awards, he also didn’t show up. Then from nowhere came up Ellen Korkor Asante who plays the role of Afia Schwarzenegger but not part of Lil win's team. She shows up on stage to receive the award for Lil Win and tried to probably create some humor on stage but that didn’t go down well with the audience.

Shirley Frimpong Manso Interrupts Zynnell and Nana Akua

Shirley Frimpong Manso is known to direct, write and produce movies so audience must have thought an act displayed by her as a rehearsed one until she took matters up by telling the audience that Zynnell Lydia Zuh and Nana Akua Addo, two actress who have been known to be quarrelling recently but being made to reconcile on stage, were old enough to decide for themselves. Host of the show, DKB started by inviting the two actress on stage in a way they probably couldn’t realize he was up to something else. As they got on stage, DKB asked them to hug, to tell the audience that the maintenance of peace is very necessary during and after the election. This could somehow have affected the movie maker, Shirley Frimpong. She walked on stage and asked the host to end it because she felt the two ladies were grown enough to make their own decisions.

Desmond Danso Sakyi (King George) Is Mistaken For John Peassah (Drogba)

The last aspect of drama occurred among the crew of the best drama series, YOLO. The public were given a chance to vote for nominees on the Ghana Movie Awards websites days to the awards and it was such that the results pops up after clicking on the vote tab on each category after choosing a favourite personality to vote for. Desmond Danso Sakyi best known in the Yolo Series as King George had emerged winner of the Best Supporting Actor in a TV Drama category on the website but on the day of the ceremony, his award was given to John Peassah, known as ‘Drogba’ in the Yolo series, who happened to have been the only collegue to have competed on the same category.

Drogba was also nominated for Discovery of the year (TV), which he won and received his award as well. In an emotional tribute to the man who gave him the opportunity, he knelt in front of Ivan Quashigah, director of Yolo and thanked him for the opportunity to show what he could do after playing extras on several movie sets. However his co-actor from Yolo, Desmond Danso-Sakyi (King George)rather won Best Supporting Actor in a TV Drama instead of (Drogba). John Peassah rather won the Discovery of the year (TV) as per the public voting results http://ghanamovieawards.com/2015-mag-voting/. This, Desmond Danso Sakyi is calling on the organizers to rectify and release a press statement since some websites have published Drogba as winner of Best Supporting Actor in a TV Drama.

Ghana Movie Awards Website Must Be Updated With Winners of the Ceremony

Since its last update in 2013, the winner section of the official website of the Ghana Movie awards is still not updated. It has only winners of the 2013 Ghana Movie Awards. It’s been three years since its last update and the public is rather relying on observers of the show for list of winners.