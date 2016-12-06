Beyonce scores nine Grammy nominations
Beyonce has scooped nine nominations for the 2017 Grammy Awards, extending her lead as the most-nominated woman in Grammys history.
The star is up for the main prize, album of the year, for her ambitious visual album, Lemonade, which tackles themes of race and female identity.
Her single Formation is also up for song and record of the year.
In all three categories, she is up against Adele - who previously won the ceremony's top three prizes in 2012.
Beyonce now has 62 Grammy nominations across her work as a solo artist and as part of Destiny's Child, making her the fourth most-nominated artist ever.
She has won 20 trophies altogether, although she has yet to clinch the album of the year prize, having been beaten to the title by Beck in 2015 - much to the disgust of Kanye West, who stormed the stage in protest.
West receives eight nominations this year for his album The Life Of Pablo - all in the rap categories.
Drake and Rihanna also have eight nominations, including three for their hit collaboration, Work.
Image caption Drake, whose album Views is the most-streamed record of the year, is nominated in multiple categories
Making Grammy history is Chicago-born musician Chance The Rapper, whose album Coloring Book is the first streaming-only record to be recognised by the Recording Academy.
He achieves seven nominations, including best new artist, without ever releasing a physical album or digital download. Bowie snub
Beyonce and Adele go head to head with Justin Bieber, Drake and country star Sturgill Simpson in the best album category.
If Adele wins, she will become only the second woman to receive the best album prize twice, after Taylor Swift.
Notably absent from the shortlist is David Bowie, who was tipped to win for his critically-acclaimed Blackstar album.
The record does make an appearance in the best alternative album category, as does Radiohead's A Moon Shaped Pool.
Coldplay have also fared badly, receiving just one nomination - best music video - despite selling millions of copies of their latest album, A Head Full Of Dreams.
Prince receives a posthumous nomination for his final album, Hit N Run Phase Two, in the best engineered, non-classical category, where Blackstar also makes the shortlist.
British star James Corden will host the 2017 Grammy Awards, which take place at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, 12 February.
Image caption Rihanna now has 32 nominations and eight wins to her name Main nominations
Album Of The Year
- Adele - 25
- Beyonce - Lemonade
- Justin Bieber - Purpose
- Drake - Views
- Sturgill Simpson - A Sailor's Guide To Earth
Record Of The Year
- Adele - Hello
- Beyonce - Formation
- Lukas Graham - 7 Years
- Rihanna ft Drake - Work
- Twenty One Pilots - Stressed Out
Song Of The Year
- Adele - Hello
- Beyonce - Formation
- Justin Bieber - Love Yourself
- Lukas Graham - 7 Years
- Mike Posner - I Took A Pill In Ibiza
Best New Artist
- Kelsea Ballerini
- The Chainsmokers
- Chance The Rapper
- Maren Morris
- Anderson .Paak
Best alternative album
- David Bowie - Blackstar
- PJ Harvey - The Hope Six Demolition Project
- Bon Iver - 22, A Million
- Iggy Pop - Post Pop Depression
- Radiohead - A Moon Shaped Pool
Best pop album
- Adele - 25
- Justin Bieber - Purpose
- Ariana Grande - Dangerous Woman
- Demi Lovato - Confident
- Sia - This Is Acting
Best rap album
- Chance The Rapper - Coloring Book
- De La Soul - And The Anonymous Nobody
- DJ Khaled - Major Key
- Drake - Views
- Schoolboy Q - Blank Face LP
- Kanye West - The Life Of Pablo
