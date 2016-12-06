New Video: SquYb - AdzaVi ft. Deekay

AdzaVi! AdzaVi! All your kaaki na brand new!! What a song, well let’s start off with what it means, hailing from an in house slang the meaning of AdzaVi is ”my nigga’ or ‘my hommie’ however you want put it, but what’s most fascinating about this song is the blend of soulful melody and the now trendy trap sound to create a mid tempo, mellow but yet highly exciting Hip-Hop Joint that seems to stick with you the moment you hear it.

I met with Adultreé, the producer of the song to speak on how it all came about and he said; “It was just another day in the studio and I was cooking a beat, I already played the trap drum line and needed a rhythm to go with it when the piano melody came to me and I immediately screamed at the computer and told SquYb we have another one, knowing it was a classic piece long before its completion”.

Well nothing short of another hit song in motion, the catchy song features HKN artist, Deekay as he rounds off the jam with a hook like verse that rocks the song till the very end. We have heard a bit from SquYb of recent and seen him in action in his visual pieces but this song stands apart as it is one he uses to introduce us to his hometown Aflao, also known as ‘A-Town’, this interesting place was where Joy Williams, director of the video, shot and filmed the visuals and I must say, it is one you should set your eyes on.

Off his yet to be released album, SquYb gives us another timeless song to ride to all through this festive season and there is no doubt that this futuristic voice and president of Indie Label a Youngin Sound, is here to stay, deliver and bring it on!

Find out why I say so by downloading, streaming and watching AdzaVi featuring Deekay and produced by Adultreé, on the link below.