Musicians will suffer most if December 7 elections results in chaos- MUSIGA President Obour

President of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA), Bice Osei Kuffour popularly known as Obour has added his voice to the thousands calling for a violence free elections as Ghana head to the polls on Wednesday, December 7th 2016.

The MUSIGA president who appeared on the most influential celebrity and lifestyle show in Ghana, Celebrity Fanzone on Viasat1 Ghana disclosed that MUSIGA have been embarking on a peaceful campaign across the country and argued that the music industry will be the most hit if the December elections result in chaos in the country.

“If Ghana decide not to be peaceful and Ghana decides just to shake up a little bit, one industry that will suffer most is the music industry because again our work is entertainment. I remember in the 80s when I was a child and Ghana had a bit of shake up, there was a curfew, it was the music industry that was most hit. So for us as musicians, it is keenly important to be on the move to ensure that Ghana has a peaceful elections,” Obour stated.

Despite concerns often raised by Ghanaians especially during elections, the last three elections in Ghana have been relatively peaceful with isolated cases of violence normally recorded in certain areas.

Host of the most popular satirical talk show in Ghana, Tonight with Nii Kpakpo Thompson also expressed his outrage over the politics of ‘life and death’ in Ghana last week on his show, insisting that politics is simply a pursuit of making the lives of the people better and should not be an avenue for call to arms or a blood bath.

“Politics is just a mere pursuit of making the lives of the people better, people have different routes. It’s about development of our country. It’s not a blood bath. Those you are fighting for do not even know you,” Nii Kpakpo Thompson maintained.

Ghana will head to the polls on Wednesday and already, there are many international observation missions in the country to help monitor the elections. It is expected that the elections would generally be a smooth, peaceful and possibly a violence free one.

Credit: Gideon Sarpong | Viasat1.com.gh