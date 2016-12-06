The Menace Of Divergent Doctrines In The Christendom
Gospel News | 6 December 2016 15:35 CET

Sonnie Badu Prays For Peace Ahead Of December 7th Elections

By ModernGhana Entertainment Desk

UK-Based International Gospel Act, Sonnie Agyemeng Badu has led thousands of Ghanaians to pray for peace at the Ghana for Peace Concert held on Monday, December 5th at the Accra International Conference Centre.

The concert which saw many artistes, both from the gospel and hip life fraternity singing songs to drum home the need for peace at Wednesday’s elections was graced by many Ghanaians from all walks of life.

Sonnie who took the stage to perform bemoaned the youth not to allow themselves to be used at puppets to perpetrate violence during and after the elections. He reminded them that many of the people who might pay them to cause violence would end up leaving the country, should there be war.

“Whether you are NPP, NDC, PPP, NDP, CPP, PNC or you represent any other party, Ghana is all we have.. In the end Ghana has to win. God will give Ghana victory”, he reiterated.

Sonnie while leading the crowd to praise God entreated all present to say a five (5) minute prayer for Ghana come Wednesday. He expressed the hope that the polls would be peaceful and Ghana will emerge as a victor after December 7, 2016.

Other artistes at the concert were Samini, Stonebwoy, Tinny, Sherifa Gunu, Gifty Osei and Nacy.


