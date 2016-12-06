Shatta Wale Wows Mahama And NDC Supporters At Final Rally (Video)

Dancehall act, Shatta Wale has surprisingly joined the NDC final rally when he unannounced took over the stage and gave the patrons some electrifying performances.

At the time when everyone was leaving the Accra Sport Stadium, Shatta Wale made that surprised appearance on stage and saved the program.

Upon seeing Shatta Wale on stage, everyone has returned and the program started all over again with energetic performance from him.

John Mahama, Amissah Arthur, Lordina Mahama among others were all lined up on the stage while Shatta Wale performed.

Shatta Wale performed most of his popular songs like, ‘Chop Kiss’, ‘Mahama Paper’

The night was simply blissful and it won’t be any more surprise if the whole SM fans join their idol to vote massively for John Mahama on Wednesday, 7th December.

Watch his full performance below

