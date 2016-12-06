The Menace Of Divergent Doctrines In The Christendom
Violence Doesn’t Know A Celebrity – Lil Win

By Daily Guide
Lil Win
Lil Win

Ghanaian actor Kojo Nkansah, popularly known as Lil Win, has advised Ghanaians to desist from engaging in any act of violence before, during and after the December 7 polls, saying violence is no respecter of persons.

According to him, he is interested in peace because during electoral violence, celebrities too will not be spared.

“When there is violence, nobody knows a celebrity, we will all be harmed that is why we are asking and preaching peace in the country,” he told DJ Premier on Entertainment Capital on Accra100.5FM on Saturday.

The Kumawood actor who has declined endorsing any political party ahead of the December 7 polls said he did so to prevent losing a section of his fans.

“People belonging to all political parties buy and watch my movies. So I want to remain neutral so I don't lose any of them,” the 'Azonto Ghost' actor mentioned.

Lil Win advised the electorate to vote for their preferred candidate in peace. “God will decide the eventual winner and there will be no violence in the country,” he prayed.

The actor is out with a single called 'Mama Boss Papa'.

