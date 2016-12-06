Boardroom Opens With DKB As Ambassador

Popular Ghanaian comedian and TV host DKB was Friday announced as a brand ambassador for Boardroom Men's Grooming Centre at Bawalashie, East Legon in Accra.

This was during the centre's official opening ceremony which attracted a number of showbiz personalities, including Kweku Sintim Misa (KSM), Flowking Stone, DJ Mensa, Lexis Bill and a host of others.

The new Boardroom Men's Grooming Centre offers services in haircut, facials, manicure, pedicure and massage. It is the current top-notch spot for Ghanaian men, according to DKB.

“As the ambassador of this place, it is my job to bring enough attention,” DKB added when he expressed enthusiasm about his new job as the brand ambassador for the grooming centre.

“The reason why people should choose boardroom is because we give you exquisite services for a cheaper rate. If you compare other grooming centres, they are not as plush as this one. The couch here and everything is fresh. We have free wifi as well. As you are shaving your hair, you can send emails and also other enjoy entertaining packages,” he said.

Born Derick Kobina Bonney, the comedian and TV personality shot to international fame as one of the celebrity housemates in the seventh season of the reality competition TV series, Big Brother Africa in 2012, and has since then garnered acclaim as one of Ghana's finest comedians currently.

According to him, as a public figure it is very imperative to always look good and he keeps his good looks by maintaining a short haircut.

“It is very important to look handsome on stage because as you stand onstage you don't only represent yourself, you represent your sex which is males and also you are more like role model so I mean you can't be a role model with your hair looking ragged. For me, I like my hair to be short. Down cut with blade shave,” he said.

By Francis Addo (Twitter: @fdee50 Email: [email protected] )