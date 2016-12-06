Samini, Shatta Unite @ Saminifest

Thousands of music enthusiasts who trooped to the International Trade Fair Centre last Saturday, December 3 for this year's edition of the Saminifest concert were given more than their money's worth, as they were treated to a show of a lifetime.

The annual event is gradually establishing itself as one of the biggest concerts in the showbiz scene in the country. This year's event attracted thousands of music lovers from all walks of life.

With performances from artistes like Samini, Shatta Wale, VVIP, Dunsin, Kwaw Kese, Kaakie, Stonebwoy, Kofi Kinaata and a host of others, it was one huge party and music fans boogied the night away amid loud cheers and applause.

When it got to the turn of the headline act Samini, Shatta Wale who was not billed to perform at the event surprisingly joined him (Samini) on stage to perform with him.

“Today, the biggest thing is about to happen in Ghana. Peace is what we need going into the 2016 elections and as a sign of unity my brother Shatta Wale is joining me on stage,” Samini told the music fans.

Shatta Wale's appearance at the event was to prove to their fans that they have put the past behind them and are focused on preaching peace as the country goes to the polls tomorrow.

Samini soon after the event commended Shatta Wale for making a surprise appearance at the event.

At the end, the two dancehall acts announced a collaboration to be released early next year and a worldwide tour.

On his official Twitter handle, Samini thanked all the artistes, including music fans, who graced the occasion. He also thanked Shatta Wale for making a surprise appearance at the event.

The event was organised by the Samini's High Grade Record and sponsored by MTN.