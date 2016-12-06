NO WAR: God Has Interest In Ghana’s Polls – Rev Owusu Bempah

Rev Isaac Owusu Bempah, leader of the Glorious Word Ministry, has allayed fears that this year's elections would lead to war in Ghana.

According to him, God has listened to the prayers of Christians and will, therefore, not allow anything that will plunge the nation into war to happen on December 7.

Speaking to the media after his church service on Sunday, he said, “Yes there will be confusion in some places but I can tell you that the whole nation will not be affected.”

Rev Bempah urged the various political party leaders to desist from inciting their supporters to pull guns and fight on elections day, stating, “There is no need to kill each other because of a politics. Why should one political party import guns into the country during this critical period?

“We don't want Cote d'Ivoire in Ghana, we don't want Liberia in Ghana; all we are calling for is peaceful elections.”

He said, “There would be no peace if one party decides to perpetuate violence; there would be no peace if the voting is not free and fair”, urging the electoral body to put in place the necessary measures that would not only ensure a credible election but also a violence-free poll.

Rev Bempah also called on the National Peace Council, former Presidents Kufuor and Rawlings, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, Asantehene and other religious leaders in the country to advise the various political parties on the need to ensure peaceful elections.

By Cephas Larbi

