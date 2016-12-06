 Minister Ike Calls For Peace Ahead Of Tomorrow's Polls

This year’s Election has been described by many as a crucial one which will decide the turn of events in the country in the coming years. In order to minimize the tension that characterizes the elections, there is the need for every citizen to preach the message of peace.

In line with this,multiple international award winning gospel artiste, known for hit song "Onyame Gya", Minister Ike has called for peace ahead of Tomorrow's (December 7th 2016) general elections.

Speaking to razzonline.com via telephone,Minister Ike opined that it is important as a nation to maintain and enjoy peace during and after elections;

“I am proudly Ghanaian and I stand for peace. Peace is all we want us a nation, without peace there is no sustainable development. So it is important for us to persevere and ensure peace and stability during elections" he said.

He continued" its the right of every citizen above 18 years to vote. voting or elections shouldn't divide us but rather bring us together cos election is about sharing opinions".

He appealed to the media houses to be circumspect in their reportage and support the dream of maintaining the peace we've enjoyed all these years before,during and after the elections.

Minister Ike who is based in Canada is currently out with the video of his newest hit track 'Lord I thank You, which is enjoying massive airplays on the various television stations.