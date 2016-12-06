Audio Report | 6 December 2016 14:04 CET
Music: Black Joe - Asheroyi (@blackjoe_rhe)
Creative and Lyrically Blessed Dubia base, Rock Hit Ent C.E.O “Black Joe” unleashes with a Highlife and Rhythmic song Titled “Asheyori”.
“Asheyori” is an Easy Listening Genre of Music which can be played at Your Worship place, Party, Convenience of your Bedroom, Kitchen, Car etc.
This melodious tune is produced by Tobass
DIRECT LINK (UNTAG)
https://my.notjustok.com/track/download/id/118968/by/29sDIzzk0b
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].