Music: Black Joe - Asheroyi (@blackjoe_rhe)

Creative and Lyrically Blessed Dubia base, Rock Hit Ent C.E.O “Black Joe” unleashes with a Highlife and Rhythmic song Titled “Asheyori”.

“Asheyori” is an Easy Listening Genre of Music which can be played at Your Worship place, Party, Convenience of your Bedroom, Kitchen, Car etc.

This melodious tune is produced by Tobass

DIRECT LINK (UNTAG)

https://my.notjustok.com/track/download/id/118968/by/29sDIzzk0b