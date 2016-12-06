Miss Tourism Ogun Nigeria 2016 Beauty Queen stuns in new shoots

The Anambra state born model who was recently crowned Miss Tourism Ogun Nigeria 2016, releases new photos to feed your eyes and mind. Don’t you love how regal she looks in the first picture?

Queen Gift is a graduate of botany from Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago-Iwoye, Ogun State.

For the shoot she was photographed by Magnificient Godwin (@mag_designz) while Olagbaye Kikelomo was on the facebeat

Check out the stunning photos below









































