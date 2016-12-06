The Menace Of Divergent Doctrines In The Christendom
Nollywood Media | 6 December 2016 00:10 CET

Miss Tourism Ogun Nigeria 2016 Beauty Queen stuns in new shoots

By Misss Tourism Ogun

The Anambra state born model who was recently crowned Miss Tourism Ogun Nigeria 2016, releases new photos to feed your eyes and mind. Don’t you love how regal she looks in the first picture?

Queen Gift is a graduate of botany from Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago-Iwoye, Ogun State.

For the shoot she was photographed by Magnificient Godwin (@mag_designz) while Olagbaye Kikelomo was on the facebeat

Check out the stunning photos below











Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

Nollywood Media

If money is on top of trees women could have marriage monkeys
By: from Richard Padi
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img