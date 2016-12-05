Paul Adom-Otchere’s ‘Voice of Campaigning in GH’ premiered

A film by ace presenter Paul Adom-Otchere, detailing the evolution of political campaigning in Ghana has been premiered

The film titled 'Voice of Campaigning in GH', produced with the support of SOAS and SPURS in collaboration with policy think tank IMANI Africa, will take a look at whether the campaign strategies employed by candidates and parties over the course of the country's history have ultimately affected voters' choices.

The 90-minute film chronicles the 8 elections, 4 coups and regime changes so far in Ghana's history and the political climate that accompanied these events.

A trailer of the film, narrated by Paul Adom Otchere shows snippets of several prominent figures across the country's history including former presidents Kwame Nkrumah, Jerry John Rawlings and John Agyekum Kufuor.

Also in the film are footages of Kwamena Ahwoi, Alex Osei (NLM), Generals Kotoka, Afrifa and Acheampong, Dr Afari Gyan (Former Chairman of the EC), the late John Evans Attah Mills and other key players in Ghana's political history at a point in time.

Ghanaians will head to the polls on Wednesday, December 7, which will be the seventh in the country's fourth republic.

Seven candidates including the incumbent John Dramani Mahama and the presidential candidate of the largest opposition party Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will contest the presidential polls.

Watch the trailer below:



By: Edwin Kwakofi/citifmonline.com/Ghana