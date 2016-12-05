Shatta Wale performs at NDC Greater Accra Regional Rally [Photos]

Ghanaian dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale, performed at the Greater Accra Regional Rally of the National Democratic Party (NDC) at the Ohene Djan Stadium.

The rally was held on Monday, December 5, 2016, to climax the party's nationwide campaign.

Shatta Wale performed after President John Mahama spoke at the rally.

Shatta Wale performs at Inusah Fuseini's campaign launch

Shatta Wale was spotted performing at the campaign launch of the NDC's parliamentary nominee for the Tamale Central constituency, Inusah Fuseini.

Before this, he had declared his resolve not to endorse any political party ahead of the 2016 elections.

Inusah Fuseini, however, rejected the claims that he paid Shatta Wale to perform at the campaign launch.

He said, “I didn't pay Shatta Wale a dime,” on Citi FM's Eyewitness News.

I am a fan of Shatta Wale – Akufo-Addo

The flagbearer of the opposition New Patriotic Party, Nana Akufo-Addo, has also revealed that he is a big fan of Shatta Wale.

“Yes, I'm a big fan!”, Nana Addo replied a tweet by Shatta Wale that he [Shatta] didn't know that the NPP flagbearer was a fan.

By: Jeffrey Owuraku Sarpong/citifmonline.com/Ghana