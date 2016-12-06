Juliet Ibrahim Awarded Tourism Ambassador & Most Stylish Actress of the Year 2016

It’s a season of winning for Actress Juliet Ibrahim, she was honoured with the Tourism Ambassador and Most Stylish Actress of the Year 2016 at the Mr Tourism 2016 which held last night at Bespoke Events Centre Lekki, Lagos.

At about the same time, the flick ‘Hope’ her second directorial project under her production company Jewelz Productions, also picked up an award for The Best Short film of the year 2016 at the prestigious Ghana movie awards held in Accra, Ghana. last night.