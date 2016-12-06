The Menace Of Divergent Doctrines In The Christendom
Nollywood Media | 6 December 2016

Juliet Ibrahim Awarded Tourism Ambassador & Most Stylish Actress of the Year 2016

By Bunmi Odunowo
Wins GMA 2016 Best Short Film
Wins GMA 2016 Best Short Film

It’s a season of winning for Actress Juliet Ibrahim, she was honoured with the Tourism Ambassador and Most Stylish Actress of the Year 2016 at the Mr Tourism 2016 which held last night at Bespoke Events Centre Lekki, Lagos.

At about the same time, the flick ‘Hope’ her second directorial project under her production company Jewelz Productions, also picked up an award for The Best Short film of the year 2016 at the prestigious Ghana movie awards held in Accra, Ghana. last night.

Nollywood Media

