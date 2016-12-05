The Menace Of Divergent Doctrines In The Christendom
General News | 5 December 2016 16:37 CET

Photos: Showbiz personalities @ NPP final rally

By MyJoyOnline

Hundreds of supporters of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) on Sunday thronged the International Trade Fair Centre in Accra for the party's final rally, Sunday.

Among the thousands who thronged the venue were well-known entertainment personalities who took turns to entertain supporters and also campaign for the party.

Some of the personalities – mostly musicians and actors – include Prince Yawson (Waakye), Bob Smith Jnr (Diabolo man), Agya Koo, Lucky Mensah, Socrate Sarfo, Nana Boroo, Praye (Praye Tiatia and Praye Tintin), Wisa, Evangelist Diana Asamoah and Nigeria-based Ghanaian actor, Emmanuel France.

See some of the photos below:

Agya Koo

Wisa

Socrate Sarfo and Prince Yawson (Waakye)

Emmanuel France

Praye

Lucky Mensah

Wisa

Praye

Evangelist Diana Asamoah

Prince Yawson (Waakye)

Evangelist Diana Asamoah

Praye Tiatia

Prince Yawson (Waakye)

Lucky Mensah

Bob Smith Jnr (Diabolo man)

Emmanuel France

Lucky Mensah

Nana Boroo

Agya Koo

Evangelist Diana Asamoah

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Ernest Dela Aglanu (Twitter: @delaXdela / email: [email protected])

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

General News

Friendship:is friction.
By: Adjei Agyei-Baah
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img