Photos: Showbiz personalities @ NPP final rally

Hundreds of supporters of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) on Sunday thronged the International Trade Fair Centre in Accra for the party's final rally, Sunday.

Among the thousands who thronged the venue were well-known entertainment personalities who took turns to entertain supporters and also campaign for the party.

Some of the personalities – mostly musicians and actors – include Prince Yawson (Waakye), Bob Smith Jnr (Diabolo man), Agya Koo, Lucky Mensah, Socrate Sarfo, Nana Boroo, Praye (Praye Tiatia and Praye Tintin), Wisa, Evangelist Diana Asamoah and Nigeria-based Ghanaian actor, Emmanuel France.

See some of the photos below:



Agya Koo



Wisa



Socrate Sarfo and Prince Yawson (Waakye)



Emmanuel France



Praye



Lucky Mensah



Wisa



Praye



Evangelist Diana Asamoah



Prince Yawson (Waakye)



Evangelist Diana Asamoah



Praye Tiatia



Prince Yawson (Waakye)



Lucky Mensah



Bob Smith Jnr (Diabolo man)



Emmanuel France



Lucky Mensah



Nana Boroo



Agya Koo



Evangelist Diana Asamoah



Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Ernest Dela Aglanu (Twitter: @delaXdela / email: [email protected] )