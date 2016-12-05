Photos: Showbiz personalities @ NPP final rally
Hundreds of supporters of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) on Sunday thronged the International Trade Fair Centre in Accra for the party's final rally, Sunday.
Among the thousands who thronged the venue were well-known entertainment personalities who took turns to entertain supporters and also campaign for the party.
Some of the personalities – mostly musicians and actors – include Prince Yawson (Waakye), Bob Smith Jnr (Diabolo man), Agya Koo, Lucky Mensah, Socrate Sarfo, Nana Boroo, Praye (Praye Tiatia and Praye Tintin), Wisa, Evangelist Diana Asamoah and Nigeria-based Ghanaian actor, Emmanuel France.
See some of the photos below:
Agya Koo
Socrate Sarfo and Prince Yawson (Waakye)
Emmanuel France
Praye
Lucky Mensah
Evangelist Diana Asamoah
Prince Yawson (Waakye)
Praye Tiatia
Bob Smith Jnr (Diabolo man)
Emmanuel France
Nana Boroo
Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Ernest Dela Aglanu (Twitter: @delaXdela / email: [email protected])