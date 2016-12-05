The 2016 Ghana Movie Awards has come to a successful end and the good and bad moments at Kimpinksy hotel yesternight is what our team is bringing to the public.

The organizers of the award has given this phase of the award-project a wonderful definition; superb and we would like to commend them for that.

To the main issue, we all witnessed how "unprofessional" it was for Ellen Korkor Asante, who plays Afia Schwarzenegger in the TV series jumped on stage to pick an award for Ghana's favorite actor, Kwadwo Nkansah Lil Win.

We seem not to be the only people who saw that act not necessary, so at the back stage, we caught up with Lil Win's publicist, Emmanuel Bossu Kule Arhin, who added his voice to what happened on stage.

Mr Emmanuel said, he doesnt know how Ellen got on stage and who even tasked her for that.

Honestly speaking, i dont know who told her to go for the award on our behalf. What she did was so not right but i had to act as if everything was fine with me when i got on stage to see her but well, Glory be to God for this award.

You see, when i got on stage to see her, i asked myself, who is she? is she the one giving us this award or what? well let me just wait and see whats next...So then, i heard her deliver some nonfa stuffs which no one at the venue comprehends. Thing is, it is done no where that, anyone can go pick an award for a brand, unless they are tasked to do so, or part of the management. And with her case, no one asked her to do that, and also she isnt part of the management. Ellen has called a big disgrace upon herself by acting bushy and unprofessional. Seriously? Did she really do that? Management isnt happy with what Ellen did and i hope she learns from this and starts creating a positive tag for herself as a brand. Mr Emmanuel added....

We think Ellen exceeded her limit with her actions and speech yesternight. Congratulations to Lil Win for the award.